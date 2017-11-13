New Business Acquisition Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

Helps identify and steward new Retailers, may be with the help of a Business Consultant, based on the retailer selection process.

Prepares and endorses branding proposals and works with Investors to align their projects in support of business objectives.

Approves expenditures within assigned or delegated authority level and determines/expedites higher approvals as needed.

Manages and provides support on post-acquisition /retention actions including but not limited to RORO (Retailer Owned, Retailer Operated) transactions, de-brands, restructuring deals, and loan conversions.

Coordinates site development with appropriate topic expert support groups within the organization including but not limited to: Credit, Legal, Business Planning Group, and Asset Optimization Team.

Manages including economic analysis, credit review, supply logistics, agreement preparation, branding, rebranding, image requirements, and training.

Provides tools and training to Marketing Assistant (if applicable) and identifies ways to remove barriers when possible.

Meets with new or competitive Retailers identified to Discuss the advantages of the Caltex Brand and reviews the Retailers plans to construct new sites or rebrand.

Forecasts with entire acquisition team regarding RORO acquisition capital, expense requirement and sales goals based on the requirements of the market.

Monitors/communicates site's actual performance versus projections, and actual branding cost versus budgeted cost.

Communicates performance to team and identifies corrective actions for areas of concern.

Keeps informed of competitive intelligence including acquisition activity.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

At least Bachelor's degree preferably in Economics, Business Administration or Marketing

Minimum 8 years of working experience in the related field

Retail fuel sales experience is an advantage

Possess strong communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills

Proficient English communications skills (speaking, writing, listening and reading)

Excellent people skills with ability to work with diverse groups

Good teamwork

Performance driven, self-motivated and solution orientated

Proficient Microsoft offices Program (e.g. Word, PowerPoint, Excel)

Possess valid driving license

Ability to travel in upcountry



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.