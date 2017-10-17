About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of NEW PDMS Project Lead, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Lead the implementation of the New PDMS solution within the company

Ensure the project will be carried out on time and on budget.

Coordinate all entities involved in the project.

Act as the focal point for Head Office NPDMS project team.



Project Coordination:

Coordinate each phase of the project, from the kick-off to the close-out of the project.

Closely track and manage the project planning and budget and manage the consultants with Head Office team support.

Inform management of any problems or blocking points which might impact the planning or the budget.

Act as the coordinator between the developer and all the clients of the solution for requirements and configuration and inform the entities impacted by the new solution about the evolution of the project.

Ensure that all necessary simplifications on the business processes supported by the new solution have been identified and specifications are written. If not, coordinate with the appropriate entity on the appropriate modifications.

Ensure that all the Business Procedures supported by the new solution and allocation philosophies are written and up-to-date prior to the Business processes diagnostic being performed. If not, update the appropriate documentation.

Ensure that meetings are organised with the appropriate participants, chair these meetings and issue the minutes of the meetings on time.

Ensure that the solution template will meet the Company Business Processes requirement.

Define with the Head Office NPDMS Project Manager the strategy for data management rules and data migration.

Review and comment all the documentation issued by the integrator.

Identify the impact on all actual PDMS users, inform them and identify the actions to take to ensure the continuity of the service with the new solution.

Attend all the tests, FAT and SAT of the new solution along with the Head Office NPDMS team.

Ensure that the close-out and project acceptance documents are issued and signed by relevant people.

Organise and ensure effective delivery of training sessions for the new solution users



Qualifications/Experience

Relevant experience within the Oil and Gas Industry.

Degree in process or mechanical engineering or similar disciplines.

Should have a good knowledge of metering & allocation methods.

Good knowledge in offshore process and production systems.

High level of computer literacy: if possible, previous experience in AVOCET or Energy Component.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916744





