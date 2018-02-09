NHS Compliance/Estates Manger -Midlands - 6 Mnths -OUTSIDE IR35

About the Role:

My East Midlands Health-care client is looking for a Compliance Manager on a 6 month contract (subject to extension).

This role is OUTSIDE IR35.

Skills and Duties:

* Undertake feedback meetings on audit results to all levels* Other support to the Risk and Compliance function as required* Able to audit operate, populate (input data) and develop the Estates and Facilities compliance systems e.g. MiCad, CAFM (Planet), paperwork systems etc.* Knowledge of the appropriate the relevant HTM's

If you are interested please send your most recent CV or call me on 0161 413 7290

If you know someone who could be interested please get in touch to learn about our referral scheme

