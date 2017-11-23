About the Role:

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

Afternoon,

My client is actively looking for an experienced Nominated Person based in or around London to carry out isolations.

The ideal candidate must have experience in planning and resourcing isolations for clients. My client is also currently conducting interviews, so it is essential that the candidate is immediately availble or on a short term notice.

Key Requirements:

- At least 2/3 years experience as a nominated person

- Experience carring out isolations

- COSS Qualification

Duration: 10 Months

Location: London

Rate: Negotiable

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your most updated CV and I will be in touch ASAP.

Looking to interview the suitable candidate next week.