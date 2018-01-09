Office Administrator (Spanish Speaker)

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£15 to £18 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
628600
Posted on
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - 3:56am
About the Role:We are seeking a a strong spanish speaking administrator to support a small management team based in Aberdeen's West End.
Key skills required:
Fluent Spanish Speaker (written and spoken)
Full conversant with Word Excel and Powerpoint.
Secretarial and organisational experience
Main duties:
Organise meetings, take minutes, prepare action lists.
Book travel and accommodation
Arrange hire cars
Renew car leases
Process expenses
Deal with Facilties issues such as path clearing, maintenance, etc
Arrange catering and events
Work with the relocations company for accommodation and schools for new executives
Role commencing March 2018 ongoing contract.
