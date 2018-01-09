Office Administrator (Spanish Speaker)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £15 to £18 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Administration Jobs Job ID 628600 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking a a strong spanish speaking administrator to support a small management team based in Aberdeen's West End.



Key skills required:



Fluent Spanish Speaker (written and spoken)

Full conversant with Word Excel and Powerpoint.

Secretarial and organisational experience





Main duties:



Organise meetings, take minutes, prepare action lists.

Book travel and accommodation

Arrange hire cars

Renew car leases

Process expenses

Deal with Facilties issues such as path clearing, maintenance, etc

Arrange catering and events

Work with the relocations company for accommodation and schools for new executives



Role commencing March 2018 ongoing contract.