Offshore Chemist x 2

About the Role:

Offshore taking samples and analysis of process and squeeze treatments.

Analytical analysis of oil and water samples from treated wells

Samples to be analysed in offshore lab, hence offshore lab experience is a must

Trained in oil in water (OIW) analysis

Oil Field Sampling training

Report writing/ record keeping/ Analysis logging

Our client, a global oilfield service company, is currently looking for 2 x Offshore Chemists for AD Hoc work starting in March. The client is looking for someone to support the business until the end of Q3 2018.The offshore trips will be within the North Sea and will likely be rotational 3 week trips.Responsibilities/experience:If you wish to be considered and potentially available to support our client from March, please apply with your latest CV ASAP please.