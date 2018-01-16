About the Role:

Independent Oil and Gas Operating Company based in Aberdeen requires an Offshore Client Rep (OIM) for a staff role.



The position will be predominately onshore based in Aberdeen with frequent offshore visits.



Candidates must have previous experience as working in the capacity of an Offshore Installation Manager along with a strong track record in implementing and managing change in an offshore production operations environment.



Previous experience of improving offshore performance, efficiency and effective cost management are also prerequisites for the position.



Staff salary is negotiable depending on experience.



