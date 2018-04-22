About the Role:

Our client is looking for Offshore Construction Supervisor.

Shall carry out the following SERVICES:

The person shall participate to the preparations of the offshore construction activities, as required, with the Project Team in NOC offices or on remote location from offshore :

To plan the works in accordance to prioritization agreed with the Construction Lead, based on emergency, safety, production and future development critical needs.

To participate to the risk analysis as required for the good performance of the works.

To participate to detailed design reviews with the Engineering Department of E&C to ensure the constructability and hookability aspects of the works.

To check the constructability aspects of the deliverables (Work packs) provided by the Engineering.

To participate in HAZID's and Risk Assessments when required.

To lead the offshore construction team.

To prepare and manage the Permit To Works.

To coordinate daily Tool Box Talks with contractors.

To Ensure that all materials are offshore and on hand prior to start of campaign.

To coordinate production & approval of lifting plans.

To assist FOP with preparation of isolation plans and related material requirements.

To deliver the construction in the respect of the scope, quality and budget (man-hours) as planned by the Construction Lead.

To communicate on daily basis with the FOP entity offshore (OIM, OTL, …) with regards to the works ongoing for E&C Construction activities.

To ensure that the resources and organisation from Contractor are adequate with regards to the workload.

To review Contractor's progress reports and reports for all the activities, highlighting critical problems, drifts and dysfunctions if any.

To review and sign-off contractors timesheets.

To co-ordinate with QA leader for all quality matters. (Inc sign off of MC packages).

To organise the Technical and Progress Meetings (daily and weekly) with Contractors/Subcontractors offshore.

To deliver a consistent dossier (precom/com dossiers, red-mark-up drawings, …) to the E&C Commissioning Supervisor and/or Construction Engineer Coordinator for the offshore construction activities.

To assist the offshore Commissioning Team as needed.

To provide details for the as-built dossiers with Contractors/Subcontractors inputs from Offshore Construction Team.

To provide feedback for cost realization of the projects.

To submit a daily reports to his hierarchical superior.

To contribute to the close out dossier at the end of the project, as well as to participate to REX and Lessons learned for the Company.

Qualifications and experience required

The person shall have proper qualifications and experience for the job, including (but not limited to) :

Management methods.

Technical background with a minimum of 15-20 years' experience in construction of O&G installations.

Experience in offshore construction activities under SIMOPS conditions.

Fluent in English.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.