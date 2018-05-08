Offshore HSSE Advisor

About the Role:

Role Overview

WorleyParsons is looking for an HSSE Advisor (Offshore) to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for approximately 6 months.

You will join the Health Safety Security and Environment Department (HSSE) which provides support for the business and project delivery by ensuring the implementation of the HSSE management systems across all oil and gas projects both onshore and offshore. This will align to our Beyond Zero ethos. HSSE management is responsible for facilitating and organising HSSE processes to ensure a proactive approach to HSSE management including goal setting, planning, and implementation of processes and providing monitoring and assurance to line and functional leadership on the effectiveness of the implementation. Attaining a sustainable incident free workplace and environment requires a strong commitment from leadership, management and all individuals. The HSSE team is responsible for providing the support and guidance required to achieve this by assisting in promoting an enthusiastic HSSE culture that delivers positive commitment to, and engages all project team members.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Liaise with Construction Superintendent on a daily basis to discuss issues / agree day to day activities and allocate priorities* Provide interpretation and guidance on related HSSE legislation as required* Perform daily worksite inspections agreeing improvements / further actions as they arise* Demonstrate active involvement and promotion of WorleyParsons policies, safety initiatives and programs* Demonstrate active involvement and promotion of client policies, safety programs and initiatives.* Attend morning project meetings to highlight HSSE issues* Provide safety, health and environmental guidance to project management and workforce* Liaise and report on safety, health and environmental issues on a regular basis with the HSSE Manager* Support Construction Superintendent in the development of safety meeting agendas and presentation of HSSE statistics and safety alerts* Support the Construction Superintendent where required with the incident investigation and reporting process offshore, and to ensure the quality of both the investigation and the report* Ensure incident site preservation where required in order to gain / establish facts* Provide support in Incident investigation and Root cause analysis where required* Support and assist offshore management to ensure adequate numbers of safety representatives are in place and constituencies established for project personnel in line with current regulations* Support project induction process as required.* Conduct safety audits as required in line with project audit schedule (area audits, ISSOW, Risk assessment etc)* Help develop safety training programs and strategies* Maintain a written daily / shift activity log to assist in effective shift handovers* Conduct verbal handovers between Dayshift / Nightshift (unless only dayshift cover provided)* Compile written end of trip handover notes* Act as mentor to first line supervision to assist them in meeting their roles and responsibilities to ensure worksite safety standards meet expectations* Assist first line supervision in risk assessments where required prior to development of permit to work control certificates* Conduct risk based audits (corporate requirement) where required at request of Onshore HSSE Manager

Role Requirements

* NEBOSH General Certificate* Valid BOSIET / MIST / EBS / Offshore Medical* Radiation knowledge preferably trained to a RPS level* Knowledge in Synergi* IOSH Managing Environmental Responsibilities (or Similar)* Auditor Training* Member of IOSH* Oil & Gas Experience