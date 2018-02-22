About the Role:
The Role:
Offshore Inspection Engineer required for North Sea Asset.
2:2 Rotation
Mobilisation from Humberside Airport
The Company:
Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
CAT 2
API 510
API 570
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.