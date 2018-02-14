Offshore Installation Manager

About the Role:
Primat has an exciting opportunity for an Offshore Installation Manger (OIM) to join the FPSO team on a permanent 3/3 operational UKCS rota in the North Sea. (Staff position)
Dimensions:
* Responsible for ensuring compliance with all appropriate legislative requirements, with the Compliance Assurance Management Systems (CAMS), the Safety Case and all local Management System processes and procedures.
* Responsible for the Health, Safety and Welfare of all persons on-board the facility.
* Responsible for a safe and efficient offshore operation, the inspection, maintenance and verification of technical integrity, compliance with safe operating practices, environmental and legislative requirements.
* Fulfil the risk management requirements by ensuring all risks in the operation and maintenance of the facility are identified and procedures are established and implemented.
* Manage and co-ordinate any Emergency Response on the facility and within the 500 metre exclusion zone.
* Manage the human resources available on-board to maintain a flexible and efficient work culture.
* Manage the facility on-board management budget, prepare accounts and financial reports, control of costs and oversee the operation of the purchasing system.
* Operate and maintain the facility as per OPEX budget dictated by appropriate cost centre.
Principle Accountabilities:
* Personnel and supply logistics; maintaining provisions for all personnel on board including management of helicopter and supply boat scheduling.
* Ensure that specific objectives set by the Company and / or Client is met and that constraints preventing the completion of these objectives are identified and resolved either at local or Company / Client level.
* Provide guidance to all Supervisors and crew in matters pertaining to the safe operating of the facility.
* Ensure that compliance to the company CAMS is followed.
* Ensure the Quality, Health, Safety and Environment Assurance system, established by the Company and defined in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Management System Manual, is implemented and maintained on-board the facility.
* Ensuring any non-compliance with the Facility Health, Safety, Environment and QA system is identified and addressed.
* Motivate, consult and ensure participation of employees and contractors in the on-going development and implementation of the Safety Case and the management of safety.
* Ensure the Company's policies are known, understood and adhered to.
* Ensure all contractors and vendors, who perform work on the facility, are made aware of their responsibilities for managing health, safety, emergency response and compliance with the CAMS.
* Manage, control, approve and monitor the Permit to Work system.
* Ensure, in conjunction with department heads, that appraisals of all personnel are conducted on a regular basis, training needs are analysed and training requirements fulfilled where considered necessary.
* Ensure lines of reporting or communications on-board the facility is adhered to and that any changes in the on-board organization are reflected in a revised facility organization plan.
* Supervision of all aspects of the Compliance Assurance Management System.
The successful candidate will ideally have:
* Experience from UK/North Sea offshore/oil & gas environment preferably on a FPSO and experience gained in the capacity of an Offshore Installation Manager or equivalent.
* Experienced in managing/supervising offshore operations in the UKCS with exposure to managing a large offshore operation.
* Degree, HND or relevant Vocational training.
* OIM Regulations.
* Controlling emergencies accreditation.
* BOSIET.
* OGUK medical.
* CA-EBS w/ Shoulder Width Measurement.
* MIST.
* Competency Assessor/ Verifier Accreditation