Offshore Logistics Coordinator

WorleyParsons
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Contract
Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
641235
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
About the Role:

WorleyParsons, is currently recruiting for an Offshore Logistics Coordinator to join our team to provide a Logistics Service to offshore site in supporting activities associated with the mobilisation and demobilisation of personnel for a duration of 5 months.

This position will initially mobilise on 15/05/2018 on a 3/3 rotation from Aberdeen.

Responsibilities



* Coordinate flight schedules and passenger look ahead's for project personnel

* Initial communication and, where possible, close out any issues timely surrounding check-in of personnel

* Communication with all relevant parties to ensure that all passengers are fully managed and reported using master rota in conjunction with the clients logistics team

* Support of personnel who are new to the project.

* Develop and maintain a strong network within project and act as the focal point for the employees/project in connection to all mobilisation linked queries

* To coordinate payable exceptions as appropriate to ensure that offshore personnel are paid additional/amended payments in an efficient manner

* Order and arrange PPE to be issued to new start personnel

* Ensure that accommodation arrangements are made for personnel ravelling to and from the instillation

* Support the HR Advisor in downman activities in line with best practice in order to minimise potential costs and maximise cost efficiency

* To be able to work autonomously and actively seek out areas for development and improvement within the business

* To provide monthly reports to the HR Advisor and operations management as required.

Role Requirements



* HR Logistics Coordinator experience with large scale shutdown

* Experience and strong knowledge of Microsoft Office software applications including Excel, Outlook, Word

* Knowledge of training standards and competencies required for offshore personnel Personal Qualities, aptitudes and skills

* Good written and verbal communication skills

* Able to present self confidently

* Data rational

* Attention to detail

* Hands on person who likes to get involved in the detail and follow through on situations to completion

* Good organisational skills

* Ability to effectively work alone or in groups

* Ability to work on own initiative

* Ability to manage deadlines

* "Can Do" attitude

* Professional manner and appearance

* Ability to quickly build relationships and work with colleagues at all levels within the business