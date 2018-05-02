About the Role:

WorleyParsons, is currently recruiting for an Offshore Logistics Coordinator to join our team to provide a Logistics Service to offshore site in supporting activities associated with the mobilisation and demobilisation of personnel for a duration of 5 months.

This position will initially mobilise on 15/05/2018 on a 3/3 rotation from Aberdeen.

Responsibilities

* Coordinate flight schedules and passenger look ahead's for project personnel* Initial communication and, where possible, close out any issues timely surrounding check-in of personnel* Communication with all relevant parties to ensure that all passengers are fully managed and reported using master rota in conjunction with the clients logistics team* Support of personnel who are new to the project.* Develop and maintain a strong network within project and act as the focal point for the employees/project in connection to all mobilisation linked queries* To coordinate payable exceptions as appropriate to ensure that offshore personnel are paid additional/amended payments in an efficient manner* Order and arrange PPE to be issued to new start personnel* Ensure that accommodation arrangements are made for personnel ravelling to and from the instillation* Support the HR Advisor in downman activities in line with best practice in order to minimise potential costs and maximise cost efficiency* To be able to work autonomously and actively seek out areas for development and improvement within the business* To provide monthly reports to the HR Advisor and operations management as required.

Role Requirements

* HR Logistics Coordinator experience with large scale shutdown* Experience and strong knowledge of Microsoft Office software applications including Excel, Outlook, Word* Knowledge of training standards and competencies required for offshore personnel Personal Qualities, aptitudes and skills* Good written and verbal communication skills* Able to present self confidently* Data rational* Attention to detail* Hands on person who likes to get involved in the detail and follow through on situations to completion* Good organisational skills* Ability to effectively work alone or in groups* Ability to work on own initiative* Ability to manage deadlines* "Can Do" attitude* Professional manner and appearance* Ability to quickly build relationships and work with colleagues at all levels within the business