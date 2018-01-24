Offshore Medic / HSEA

About the Role:

The Role:

Job description:

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic and dynamic individual to be a member of the clients QSSHE team. The primary function of this role is to promote, develop and maintain a Health, Safety and Environmentally aware Asset using combined specialist knowledge of team members, and to provide a comprehensive Medic and Occupational Heath function to our Offshore Platforms and associated NUI's.

Alongside the medical aspect, you will be required to deliver a high level of safety support and coaching to management and personnel alike. You will also be expected to ensure regulatory and legislative compliance with regards to Health, Safety & Environment.



You will be based primarily offshore at any one of our assets in the Southern North Sea working a two week on

two week off rota.



Key responsibilities include:



* Provision of emergency medical response, Primary Medical Care and pre hospital life support.

* Ensure adequate resources of medical equipment and consumables are available to cover all foreseeable platform requirements

* Provide clinical service for routine illness and minor injury

* Focal point for RIDDOR reporting

* Manual Handling Coordinator/ Trainer

* COSHH coordinator

* Noise at Work Appointed Person

* HAV's focal point

* DSE / Ergonomic assessor

* Asbestos focal point.

* Potable water focal point

* Radiation Protection Supervisor

* Stress management.

* Ensure all duties relating to occupational Health Hygiene and Safety are carried out effectively and efficiently.

* Regulations, policies, plans and reports (internal and external)

* Carry out induction and orientation training for new starts and visitors. Communicate and implement clients HSE policies, site standards and objectives, management arrangements, and contribute to HSE performance, as a position holder and as an individual.

* Supervision of personnel engaged in all aspects of maintenance and overhaul of any lifesaving and firefighting appliances.

* To provide health, safety and environmental advice in all matters relating to planned shutdowns, vessel outages, tank entry, etc.

* An active member of all risk assessment discussions.

* Support safety meetings to ensure key HSE issues are communicated.

* Deliver and coach others on the commitments in QSSHE plans.

* Have a good knowledge of the external regulations, approved codes of practice and all areas of HSE work on the platform e.g. PUWER.

* Familiarise with the platform and associated NUI's Safety Cases

* Document custodian, act as subject matter expert (SME) and maintain technical accuracy of specific controlled documents.

* Support personnel where required on systems such as MOI, PTRAC, SEVRON, Asbestos Permit to Work etc.

* Support the platform personnel and coach where required on the POST, SOC, and DRR.

* Support Safety Reps in the delivery of continuous safety performance and setting their own HSE objectives

* Responsible for the effective management of HSE and for coordinating activities in this respect, particularly as regards self-regulation and audit.

* Actively participate in Action Teams i.e. Ptrac, MOI etc

* Support the preparation and practice of emergency exercises, testing against ERP procedures.

* Supervision of radiological work for client activities as the nominated 'Radiation Protection Supervisor '. Organise the transportation and cleaning or disposal of LSA contaminated equipment and maintain records.

* Act as co-ordinator of Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) activities, waste management, (advice only on shipment of hazardous goods by sea and air).

* Act as platform focal point for the operation of the environmental elements of the BMS covered by clients ISO 14001certified EMS

* Act as focal point for all environmental issues



Safety Critical Tasks:

Incident and accident investigation - Be able to thoroughly investigate the more serious incident and accidents to ensure lessons are learned and manage our reputation with the regulators.

Offshore Sickbay and Emergency Medical Equipment - Ensuring the maintenance of offshore sick bay and emergency medical equipment to a standard required to enable a fast response in the event of an emergency.

Experience/Qualifications:

* Offshore Survival to OGUK Standard

* Offshore Medic Certificate (If not from Iqarus/Nottingham University would be required to pass Iqarus Competence Test)

* NEBOSH Health & Safety Certificate (Diploma Preferred)

* Occupational Hygiene Qualifications (Core modules in Asbestos, COSHH, Noise, Vibration), preferred but not essential

* Radiation Protection Supervisor, preferred but not essential

* Environmental knowledge

* Risk Assessment, incident investigation and auditing skills



