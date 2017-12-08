Offshore Structural Engineer - Hague, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 626305 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a consultancy based close to Amsterdam looking for a Structural engineer with extensive FEA Analysis experience using FEMAP software. The contract is 12 months renewable, until the end of the year working of offshore jackets jack up rigs. The project is in various locations around the world, however all engineering is done in The Netherlands



Your daily activities:-



-Using Hand calculations and FEA software

-Various analytic studies on structural and thermal stress using FEA and analytic methods

-Using FEMAP/ ANSYS daily

-Solve and/or support the technical challenges in Structural Engineering





Your Profile: -



-You have a Bachelor or Master's Degree in Civil/Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.

-You have relevant experience (5-10 years) in the detailed and concept design of subsea structures

-Experience on offshore subsea riser analysis (Ansys, FPSO, FEM)

-You have good command of the English language, both spoken and written



If you feel you are suitable for the position, please feel free to apply or contact for further detail

