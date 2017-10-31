Offshore Work Coordinator

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Work Coordinator to work on a permanent basis in an offshore capacity.

Role Overview

The Work Coordinator is Responsible for quality work preparation of multi-disciplined PM & BR orders in WMS (Work Management System) and in line with the WEP process. Liaise with departmental supervisors and discipline trades to understand PM and BR job requirements, and identifies materials, equipment and support requirements. Liaise with procurement departments, TA`s to ensure materials and equipment meet company standards and requirements.

Accountabilities

* Accountable for the breaking down work order requirements to correct discipline level* Accountable for identifying materials, equipment and support required to successfully complete work order requirements* Accountable for identifying equipment held in stock and the calling off materials and equipment to complete work order requirements

Key Duties

* Play a key role in the daily TMAX (WORM) Meeting, prioritisation review and YTT Review Meeting with Maintenance & Operations teams* Liaise with onshore support and supervisors to confirm dates and all requirements are correctly reflected in the work order* Responsible for determining planned man hours & updating estimate man hours columns* Responsible for maintaining high quality work orders to reflect real time work preparation status* Responsible for liaising with the Material Coordinators / Store person on material control issues (i.e. ensuring that material tagging is of a high quality and that offloading points and recipients are adhered to at all times* Provide ongoing work preparation training to Site operations and maintenance technicians* Responsible for creating Bills of Material and Standard Task Lists* Daily contact with scheduler discussing rough cut scheduling of jobs, material delivery dates, work ready to be entered into plan* Discussing with scheduler planned production outages and assisting to identify potential work to be liquidated in these opportunity windows* Facilitate "dirty planning" sessions and be responsible for managing outputs/actions throughout the relevant scope of work* Conduct and participate in Kaizen/lean events to identify waste reduction and cost savings in work and business streams

Qualifications

* Must have a minimum core trade competence in either Mechanical, Electrical or Instrument disciplines; however other qualification and experience will also be considered in a Technical discipline at level 3 NVQ or equivalent* Demonstrated understanding and working knowledge of safe working systems - e.g. ISSOW, Risk Assessment.* RSRUK ISSOW Level 2* Advanced Gas Tester Level 1* TMAX/Maximo 7.5 User

Experience

* The ideal candidate will have experience in a similar role and be able to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and how to apply it in the workplace* Knowledge of methods, materials, tools and equipment used in the maintenance of oil and gas exploration* Knowledge of safety hazards and appropriate precautions applicable to work assignments* Skill in applying technical knowledge to determine equipment problems and assisting in identifying appropriate solutions in order to further develop work packs* Skill in reading, interpreting and applying information from files, drawings, catalogues, reports and manuals* Skill in communicating clearly and concisely in verbal and written form* Skill in using WMS (Work management system) to prepare work packages and monitor materials availability