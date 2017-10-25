OHL Operations Manager - UKPN ED1 Alliance Overhead Lines

About the Role:

Responsible for ensuring high standards are applied in the management of all aspects of individual projects and their alignment with the overall UKPN alliance and Wood. T&D business objectives. Focusing inwardly on the internal consistency of project delivery and outwardly on its coherence with the ED1 alliance model, programme of works and UKPN's technical codes and standards. Ensure good channels of communication exist at all times between the associated stakeholder groups.



Prime responsibilities and duties

* Demonstrate effective individual and collective SHE leadership and promote enthusiastic SHE culture. Manage Safety through early development incorporating life cycle designs that minimise risk to personnel. Drive the "Safety by Design" philosophy through the project delivery process.* Responsible for the successful delivery of all stages of an assigned portfolio of projects to meet the key programme milestones and the requirements of RIIO ED1 Programme.* Accountable for the approval of the scope of works, the plan and the target cost for each element of all projects assigned to their portfolio.* Accountable for team consistency in the preparation and presentation of project controls to be deployed on the project, including but not limited to; PMP, QA/QC Plan, project programme, risk & change management, EVM analysis, internal budget control and cash flow throughout. Providing reports for the Alliance Management Team to the required standard and deadlines.* Prioritising the assignment of project resource to individual projects, and resolving conflicting requirements at a portfolio level. Drive performance, actively seeking to improve and optimise project delivery. Ensure that performance management ethos and practice is adopted by project delivery teams.* Achieving a consistent high standard of project programming and reporting across all projects as defined by the UKPN alliance management team, producing a portfolio level report monthly.* Ensuring the successful resolution of issues and challenges on individual projects as required. Providing guidance and leadership and when necessary acting in the role of trouble-shooter.* Ensuring that any lessons learned and innovation introduced under the "change-challenge for business excellence" banner are applied across the UKPN alliance team and internally within the Wood. T&D business.* Enforcing standards of quality and professionalism for each stage of the project lifecycle.

Monitoring compliance with, and the monitoring of: -

* NEC Contract terms and conditions, scope of work and variations log with UKPN alliance management team* NEC Contract terms and conditions, scope of work and variations log with sub-contractors* Programme of Works* Project Risk Register* In accordance with our certification to the standards OHSAS 18001, ISO9001:2000 and ISO 14001 each employee will comply with and contribute to the effective implementation of the:* Health and Safety policy* Quality Policy* Environmental Policy* To work within established Company policies and procedures. Ensuring the disciplinary process to address breaches of the SHE policies or management systems is applied where necessary.* Promote company values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos demonstrating safety, integrity & commitment at all times.* Maintain excellent levels of communication throughout the team and the wider business* To undertake any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy the needs of the role.

Qualifications

* Degree / HND / HNC, or equivalent Industry track record* Recognised SHE Qualification such as NEBOSH* UKPN Authorisations (desirable)

Knowledge, Experience & Skills

* Understanding of and belief in the principles of CDM.* Good knowledge of NEC forms of contracts* OHL installation techniques* A good level of financial and commercial understanding* Good knowledge of UKPN's Safety rules* Previous project management experience.* Substantial experience of running multi million pound projects to time and budget.* Experience of developing working relationships quickly and effectively* Good programme / project management skills.* Basic understanding of Engineering Principals.* Excellent verbal and written communication skills coupled with planning skills.* You should be willing to work away from home regularly and for prolonged periods of time.* Posess a full clean driving license* Pass a compulsary medical and D&A test in line woth Parent Company Policy

** Must have Proof of Right to Work within the European Union **

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.