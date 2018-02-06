Oil Accounts Analyst

About the Role:

Main Duties and Responsibilities of the Role

1. Be a Safety Leader, complying with UK legislative/regulatory and corporate requirements.

2. Maintaining of oil accounting documentation

3. Scheduling and coordinating of all cargo exports

4. Liaison with river agencies and authorities

5. Support functional budgets via cost control ideas.

6. Encourage people/team work interaction and be a role model for Company SPIRIT core values and behaviours.

7. Drive continuous improvement in all aspects of the Storage and Transportation function & the business unit.





Role Expectations

Comply with UK Legislative, Regulatory and Company Safety requirements

a. Actively supports the Cardinal Rules, PSI and Life Saving Rules initiative.

b. Adhere to site policies, procedures, rules, IMPACT and site Management of Change Systems.

c. Recognise COMAH regulations and Process Safety implications.

d. Responsible for ensuring the completion/response to Hazard Recognitions, Incident Investigation Reports and supplementary investigations when necessary

e. Comply with communication of all safety-related issues.

f. Collate, coordinate and participate in Accident and Investigations as required





Actively support the Oil Accounting function

a. Carry out daily mass balance comparisons between offshore facilities and the Teesside terminal

b. Developing and maintaining spreadsheets for product accounting purposes

c. Scheduling and co-ordinating of all cargo exports from the terminal, preparation of the relevant cargo documentation, ship shore safety information prior to vessel's arrival

d. Compilation of relevant documentation and files on completion of exported cargoes including requirements for NPD fiscal measurement, customs information and providing data shippers, receivers, agents etc. Vessel vetting of those vessels nominated for cargo exports

e. Liaison with relevant river agencies and authorities including agents, pilots, for boatmen and the local Port Authority





Knowledge of departments financial and contract management strategy

a. Support the S&T Team Leader to monitor and ensure that the work scope is effectively delivered and the scope is not expanded or changed unless the appropriate process is followed and approved.

b. Generates ideas for cost saving/efficiencies





Demonstrate leadership competencies

a. Leading Self - Takes Accountability of actions leading by example, following through on commitments and holding others accountable; Drives Performance managing situations and problems, to deliver results whilst balancing short-term and long-term priorities; Makes Decisions generating effective solutions in a timely, safe and ethical manner

b. Leading Others - Communicates Effectively to gain understanding, to influence and to drive performance to achieve business results; Partners Collaboratively to build strong relationships and trust and to collaborate across the organisation

c. Leading the Business - Thinks Strategically by understanding global, political and market trends and stakeholder needs and how they impact our business; Demonstrated Financial / Quantitative Acumen understanding how key financial data impacts the Company; Leads Change by encouraging innovative thinking and continuous improvement adapting resourcefully, flexibly and positively.





Business Expectations

* Provide assistance to the S&T Team Leader when required.

* Actively participate in the Performance Management System

* Understand own responsibility in the OE framework system.

* Interact with internal and external business parties as required.

* Coach, support and mentor team members / peers.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Competency Requirements

* GCSE Level or equivalent - Essential

* Experience in a similar role within the oil and gas industry or other regulated industry - Desirable

* Experience in Hydrocarbon loading operations - Desirable

* Knowledge of Terminal regulations - Essential

* Experience in the management of data - Essential

* Hold a Full UK driving licence and to drive company vehicles where appropriate - Essential

* Ability to use Microsoft packages and SAP - Essential

* Appropriate Physical and Mental Capability to undertake the role - Essential