About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of OIM

Responsibilities will include:

Leading the offshore organization in realizing safety and operational excellence and delivering upper quartile performance in all areas.

Planning and controlling the safe and efficient operation of the installation to meet the requirements and criteria set out in the Safety Case, Company Policies and Procedures, and Regulations & Class rules.

Inspections and surveys ensuring that they are carried out to meet the requirements of the Independent Verification Body (IVB) and legislation.

Customer requirements and contract safety terms and conditions being met.

Operating to the procedures in the Company Corporate Procedure Manual.

Reporting safety, health and environmental information and production statistics to management and Governmental Authorities.

Ensuring that personnel, including contractors, have adequate information to perform tasks and that control measures and precautions are adhered to.

Investigating and properly reporting any accidents, incidents and non- conformances, and ensuring formal corrective action is taken.

An adequate organisation to respond to emergencies is maintained onboard, by means of the use of drills and simulations/exercises.

Ensuring all persons on the Installation are familiar with the Health, Safety and Environmental policy and its application on the installation.

Assuming command in an emergency and co-ordinating the onboard emergency response with external agencies and support services.

Ensuring that maintenance supplies are controlled and those storage areas are safe, especially for hazardous materials.

Operate installation in accordance with operational safety case and associated procedures

Effective operation of the Permit to Work System, ensuring persons appointed to roles within the PTW have undergone the required training and are assessed competent for those positions.

Assume overall command in all emergency situations

Qualifications:

Combined Offshore Survival, Fire Fighting and HUET Certificate

MIST / IMIST

Oil & Gas UK Offshore Medical Certificate

Major Emergency Management

OIM Assessment

Experience

Previous experience with exposure to offshore production installations

Experience in a senior supervisory capacity

FPSO or offshore installation experience

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917424

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.