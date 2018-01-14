About the Role:

Progressive is a specialist recruitment business and on behalf of my client, I am currently looking for a Operations and Maintenance Advisory Manager for a Combined Cycle Power Plant based in Algeria.

This is a site based role, long-term position which is non rotation however every 3 months the O&M Advisory Manager will be able to take 10-12 days leave.

Role Summary/Purpose: O&M Advisory Manager will be responsible for advising the Customer's operations personnel on optimal operating philosophy and plans consistent with contractual requirements and ensuring a safe and reliable operation of the plant and equipment. The role will assist the Customer's personnel in evaluating and implementing the best solutions with a practical approach to meet the business requirements.

Qualification & Experience:

Graduate Engineer in Mechanical, Electrical or Controls from an accredited College or University.

Minimum 6 years of combined cycle power plant O&M experience with minimum 3 years in O&M Operations Team Leader position.

Proficiency in written and spoken English and French

What's on offer: Immediate start working on one of the biggest plants in country. The client is looking to pay USD 11,000 - 12,000 USD per month + accommodation and transport.

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.