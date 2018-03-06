About the Role:

Job title: Onshore Production Technician

Ref No: 2017-8123

Location: Barrow-In-Furness

Project: Spirit Energy

Duration: 6 months



WorleyParsons are currently recruiting for Onshore Production Technicians based in Barrow-In-Furness for a 6 month duration.

Purpose / Role

* To operate all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner in accordance with the safe system of work under the direction of the shift engineer.

Key aims and objectives

* To ensure production operations are delivered safely in accordance with the EIS procedures.

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Monitoring plant and equipment status to ensure safe operation.* Controlling / adjusting the system to maximise production.* Maintaining communications (informative and directive) with key people on the asset.* Keeping records and logs of process parameters and other activities e.g confined space entry.* Maintaining an overview of the permit to work system and all activities in progress.* Performing shift and trip handover according to the required standard and procedures* Ensuring that any detection or protection system, over rides or inhibits are recorded in writing in accordance with the required procedure. (control room only)* Identifying faults and reporting deficiencies / initiating remedial action in SAP CMMS.* Carry out mechanical isolations (purging/flushing), atmosphere testing and work site inspections.* Controlling critical situations and establishing appropriate communications and directing / performing initial actions in response to emergencies (Control room only)* Participation in task work risk assessment and permit to work administration.

Key internal interfaces

* Shift engineer* offshore ops engineer

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2* OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility

Desirable:

* Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)

Experience

Essential:

* Comprehensive process operations experience* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Experience of operating gas processing equipment including well heads, Separation and gas compression* Good knowledge of process instrumentation and knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems.* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation of plant and equipment

Desirable:

* Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells* Control room operator experience

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level* Adhere to HSSE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and Client's CMMS* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner* Deal with third parties in a professional manner* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)* Intervene in any unsafe acts in accordance with PSI behavioural safety scheme (Spirit Energy)

Competencies - generic

* Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application* Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents* Compile and maintain records of personal competence* Participate in fault-finding and troubleshooting activities* Participate in Risk Assessment* Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements

Competencies - technical

* Ensure the safe and efficient operation of all process and related plant* Apply prove and monitor isolations