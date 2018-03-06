Company
About the Role:
Job title: Onshore Production Technician
Ref No: 2017-8123
Location: Barrow-In-Furness
Project: Spirit Energy
Duration: 6 months
WorleyParsons are currently recruiting for Onshore Production Technicians based in Barrow-In-Furness for a 6 month duration.
Purpose / Role
* To operate all subsea and topside process plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner in accordance with the safe system of work under the direction of the shift engineer.
Key aims and objectives
* To ensure production operations are delivered safely in accordance with the EIS procedures.
Prime responsibilities and duties
* Monitoring plant and equipment status to ensure safe operation.
* Controlling / adjusting the system to maximise production.
* Maintaining communications (informative and directive) with key people on the asset.
* Keeping records and logs of process parameters and other activities e.g confined space entry.
* Maintaining an overview of the permit to work system and all activities in progress.
* Performing shift and trip handover according to the required standard and procedures
* Ensuring that any detection or protection system, over rides or inhibits are recorded in writing in accordance with the required procedure. (control room only)
* Identifying faults and reporting deficiencies / initiating remedial action in SAP CMMS.
* Carry out mechanical isolations (purging/flushing), atmosphere testing and work site inspections.
* Controlling critical situations and establishing appropriate communications and directing / performing initial actions in response to emergencies (Control room only)
* Participation in task work risk assessment and permit to work administration.
Key internal interfaces
* Shift engineer
* offshore ops engineer
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* Technical apprenticeship (or similar process operators training scheme)
* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level with NVQ/SVQ Level 2
* OR : - in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer extensive experience and proven track record of consistently good performance as a production technician on an oil and gas processing facility
Desirable:
* Appropriate NVQ/SVQ level 3 certification (E,I,M, or HC processing)
Experience
Essential:
* Comprehensive process operations experience
* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
* Experience of operating gas processing equipment including well heads, Separation and gas compression
* Good knowledge of process instrumentation and knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems.
* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems
* Fully familiar with the permit to work system and isolation of plant and equipment
Desirable:
* Experience of operation of subsea tie-back wells
* Control room operator experience
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
* Motivated and eager to contribute to continuous improvement both at a personal level and at a platform team level
* Adhere to HSSE principles, demonstrating commitment to safety through language, willingness to learn, behaviour and actions, complying with WorleyParsons safety practices and committed to zero tolerance of unsafe acts
* Good verbal, written and problem solving skills
* Good IT skills, building on existing proficiency and developing competence in the Company's and Client's CMMS
* Thorough and reliable worker showing attention to detail and a focus on achieving objectives in the most safe and efficient manner
* Deal with third parties in a professional manner
* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team on own initiative, with little supervision
* Must work at all times in the best interest of WorleyParsons and comply with the requirements of the company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System (SMS)
* Intervene in any unsafe acts in accordance with PSI behavioural safety scheme (Spirit Energy)
Competencies - generic
* Good knowledge of isolation techniques and their application
* Numerate with the ability to interpret technical drawings and documents
* Compile and maintain records of personal competence
* Participate in fault-finding and troubleshooting activities
* Participate in Risk Assessment
* Understand and comply with the company's safety and environmental requirements
Competencies - technical
* Ensure the safe and efficient operation of all process and related plant
* Apply prove and monitor isolations
