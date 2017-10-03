About the Role:

Opensource Full-Stack Developer - London - Exciting Tech!

My client is an award-winning tech company in London that are looking for developers to join their growing software development team. They are looking for developers that have Ruby experience or that would be interested in learning Ruby on the job - all you need to have is some strong Opensource experience;

Key Skills (2 of the below);

Ruby

JavaScript

PHP

Linux

Salary - Competitive

Start - ASAP

Location - London

To apply, please reply with an up to date CV.