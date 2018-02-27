Operation Shift Superintendent

Company
Fircroft
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary
£70920 to £85290 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
635885
Posted on
Monday, February 26, 2018 - 11:54pm
About the Role:
The Role:
Providing ongoing operational instructions to ensure safe production as per production plans
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
? B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering or equivalent.
? Minimum 15 years of experience in the oil / petrochemical industry
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.
