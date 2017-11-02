Operational Petroleum Engineer - Algeria, Algeria

Company Leap29 Location Algeria,Africa Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 619488 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is currently urgently searching a Operational Petroleum Engineer to work on the Hassi Massoud field in Algeria for a long term project on a 28/28 rotation.



The Petroleum Engineer is required to:

have 15+ years experience in oil and gas industry

Experience in the Middle East or Africa

Experience on Artificial lift, Stimulation and production logging

Have knowledge of functional design, production/ injection monitoring

Experience on flow assurance

Experience on conceptual completion design for the life cycle of the well

Familiar with Artificial lift design and optimization methodologies

Calculate well inflow and outflow performance to evaluate artificial lift



