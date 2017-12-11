About the Role:

The Role:

We are currently recruiting for an Operational Safety Advisor to monitor and review working conditions, procedures and practices throughout the facility and ensure compliance with legislation, company policy, directives, plant procedure and policies.



Key responsibilities

Safety Systems Management

* Carry out regular audits (including itinerant contractors) to ensure the highest standards of compliance with all statutory, corporate and business unit requirements are achieved and put improvement actions in place where appropriate.

* Ensure safe systems of work are in place and regularly review to ensure they are fit for purpose.

* Provide support and guidance in the preparation of risk assessments and other legal/corporate requirements



Health and Safety Visibility and Support

* Undertake safety training in areas such as inductions, permit to work, accident/incident, PSI or any other areas in support of the business needs

* Provide a monitoring role and to provide advice and guidance to the business unit in order to ensure that safety awareness is a priority

* Ensure visible presence of Safety department on site

* Provide support and guidance in the investigation of accidents / incidents

* Advice/inputs into management groups and workforce as required

* Establish and maintain records as required e.g. hazards, assessments, surveys etc.

* Working within management systems accredited to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001



Competency Requirements

* Degree in Safety / Engineering - Advantageous

* Chartered Safety Practitioner or working towards - Desirable

* NEBOSH general certificate and/or fire engineering, emergency response qualification - Essential

* Auditor - Desirable

* Extensive Safety experience in the oil & gas industry or other regulated industry - Essential

* Incident Investigation qualification (Taproot or RCA) or equivalent - Desirable

* Demonstrate effective interpersonal skills - Essential

* Good reporting, communication and workload management - Essential

* Ability to use Microsoft packages and SAP - Essential

* Hold a Full UK driving licence and to drive company vehicles where appropriate - Essential



The Company:

Our client a UK based refining and marketing company, have interests in a number of facilities in the United Kingdom, employing around 1000 people throughout the UK and over 33000 worldwide. They have had their presence on Teesside for over 30 years, processing and storing crude oil ready for shipment along with being an established supplier of bulk fuels, including LPG, to the commercial, aviation and marine industries.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.