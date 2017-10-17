Operations Administrator

About the Role:

Supports eight (8) second line managers and supervisors in the Operations group with administrative and clerical tasks

Creates requisitions and POs

Manages PO process and ensure accuracy in terms of PO details and suppliers

Supports HSE with the Approved Contractors List, ISNetworld, and other items as needed.

Handles outstanding invoices and manages invoice resolution.

Provides Teletrac Support – translating and recording notes from field operators

Schedules meetings for Operations personnel

Troubleshoots and manages the fixing of office equipment, such as copy machines, printers, scanners, fax, etc..

Strong data management skills

Strong work ethic

Timely, organized, and takes initiative

Proficient in SAP and Microsoft Suite of Applications

