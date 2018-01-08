Operations Advisor I

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
- Operations Advisor has responsibilities for clusters, zone, or at global company level. Expert resource for specific management systems, global processes and procedures, technical matters, and coordination of improvement plans.
- Demonstrates expert operations and/or maintenance skills; ability to influence without authority and interact at all levels within an organization.
- Demonstrates strong communication and interpersonal skills to work with diverse groups; able to network effectively across organizations.
- Operations Advisor will cover some but not all of the responsibilities listed below.
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Coordinates development of operations and maintenance design philosophies including project specific specifications.
- Demonstrates a broad understanding of the impact of changes across functional boundaries.
- Provides technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS), Global Product Quality Management System (GPQMS)/Global Product Integrity Management System (GPIMS), Hydrocarbon Controls Practices (HCP) matters, Unit Internal Assessment (UIA), and audit preparation.
- Provides technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of risk assessments, incident investigation.
- Provides functional guidance with respect to technical matters and structural improvements/initiatives in operations and/or manufacturing and may include coordination of improvement plans.
- Helps coordinate cost management and productivity improvement plans.
- Provides technical support and input to training development and delivery.
- Leads or participates in cross functional initiatives.
- Supports Operations Management as requested.
- Develops, maintains and shares best practices.
- Guides resources that are made available to execute key initiatives.
- Networks and develops effective relationships with crossfunctional representatives and teams, industry associations suppliers and resellers/dealers/third parties as appropriate.
- Develops project plans while identifying application opportunities for lessons learned & best practices sharing.
- May provide technical expertise and facilitates consistent coordination of conceptual and pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED) studies.
- May assist with Company Plan preparation and stewardship.
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
- Behavioral Skills: adaptability, analytical capability, collaboration, effective communication, mentorship, innovative, applied learning, shows initiative.
- Functional Skills: Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSHE) management - operations and maintenance, managing critical operations and workforce, plant operating technology, maintenance management.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
- Demonstrate strong leadership skills (either formal or informal) and ability to create ownership and commitment to the organization's purpose
- Familiarity with SAP and warehouse management systems
- Ability to drive functional excellence through a willingness to aggressively pursue new and creative approaches to resolve problems; strong willingness to share own expertise and tricks of the trade
- Demonstrate sound business judgment, decision making skills, and customer focus
- Demonstrate ability to influence and promote change to achieve desired results
- Ability to handle a high volume of work in a fast paced environment GPQMS and OIMS Trained
