Operations and Maintenance Lead

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Oman,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
637704
Posted on
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 4:24am
About the Role:Main Responsibilities
· Insure compliance with end client and governmental safety, environmental and health rules and regulations.
· Maintain protection of the environment and the health and safety of all employees, customers, and the communities in which we operate and or transport our products, as our highest priority. · Maintain current knowledge of company / government rules and regulations. · Proactively participate in the training / coaching of Omani Trainees/Personnel.
·Team player attitude is of high importance during the time spent at work, cooperation with other fellow workers of his own department as well as from other departments, is a key element for the overall effectiveness of the execution of the project, therefore this attitude must be present at all times.
· Ensure data acquisition and accurate reports. Responsible for day-to-day reporting of daily operations to Client and our client HO.
· When instructed by the Site Manager, will participate in the execution of maintenance activities of other disciplines. The Operations/Commissioning Supervisor is also responsible to learn as much as possible of other specialties.
· Team player attitude is of high importance during the time spent at work, cooperation with other fellow workers of his own department as well as from other departments, is a key element for the overall effectiveness of the operation, therefore this attitude must be present at all times.
· Responsible for supervising and delivering of the mechanical scope as per the planned date.
· Assists with material procurement, oversees installations and maintenance operations and supervises construction contractor. · Responsible for preparing of the test packs, red line markup and other deliverables required for pre-commissioning and commissioning of new equipment/plant.
- Maintains a thorough knowledge of all plant operating and control systems, operating and emergency response procedures, and the ability to execute procedures when necessary and access the appropriate plant manuals.
- Responsible for ensuring daily reporting of plant availability and steam production, reporting changes in steam output, deviations from normal operating parameters and automatic operations, reviewing plant performance, reporting failures or mis-operations, reporting communication outages, and ensuring the effective use of computerized systems including the logging of all communications and actions.
- Monitors and optimizes plant performance – assists engineers and vendors with performance testing and evaluation, and ensures appropriate support and resources are available to assist with trouble-shooting and fault finding.
- Implements, plans and manages various programs to improve the operation and maintenance of the plant (including planned and preventive maintenance) and recommends maintenance priorities as needed.
- Ensures that O&M personnel are adequately trained, equipped and motivated so that activities can be accomplished in a safe, efficient manner. Manages the training and development of O&M personnel and ensures that O&M personnel understand and follow all operating and emergency procedures, and reporting procedures.
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
