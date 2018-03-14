Operations and Maintenance Lead

About the Role:

Maintains a thorough knowledge of all plant operating and control systems, operating and emergency response procedures, and the ability to execute procedures when necessary and access the appropriate plant manuals.

Responsible for ensuring daily reporting of plant availability and steam production, reporting changes in steam output, deviations from normal operating parameters and automatic operations, reviewing plant performance, reporting failures or mis-operations, reporting communication outages, and ensuring the effective use of computerized systems including the logging of all communications and actions.

Monitors and optimizes plant performance – assists engineers and vendors with performance testing and evaluation, and ensures appropriate support and resources are available to assist with trouble-shooting and fault finding.

Implements, plans and manages various programs to improve the operation and maintenance of the plant (including planned and preventive maintenance) and recommends maintenance priorities as needed.

Ensures that O&M personnel are adequately trained, equipped and motivated so that activities can be accomplished in a safe, efficient manner. Manages the training and development of O&M personnel and ensures that O&M personnel understand and follow all operating and emergency procedures, and reporting procedures.



Main Responsibilities

