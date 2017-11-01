Operations Assistant/Document Controller

About the Role:

Scopus, part of WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Document Controller / Operations Assistant to work at our Westgate office in Westhill on a full-time, permanent basis.

Role:

To assist the Operations Coordinator and Planner with the administration of Resourcing and Planning Activities, and to effectively manage and control documents and issue to client.

Key responsibilties:

* Maintenance and coordination of Document Control* Preparation of Transmittals Document filing* Updating registers Assist with all Document Control activities* Issue deliverables to clients* Book hotels/taxis/flights* Assist Operations Coordinator and Planner on daily basis* Assist with visa applications* Assist with training course bookings* Collate and issue check in details, transport arrangements etc Stand in for Operations Coordinator and Planner when required* Provide administrative support to Operations Coordinator and Planner / Survey & Engineering department

Minimum Qualifications:

* Recognised Standard/Higher Grades

Experience:

* Experience working as a Document Controller in an office environment.* Communication Skills* Multi-Tasking* Computer literate* Ability to quickly understand and process instructions* Flexibility