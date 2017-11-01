Operations Assistant/Document Controller

Company
About the Role:
Scopus, part of WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Document Controller / Operations Assistant to work at our Westgate office in Westhill on a full-time, permanent basis.
Role:
To assist the Operations Coordinator and Planner with the administration of Resourcing and Planning Activities, and to effectively manage and control documents and issue to client.
Key responsibilties:
* Maintenance and coordination of Document Control
* Preparation of Transmittals Document filing
* Updating registers Assist with all Document Control activities
* Issue deliverables to clients
* Book hotels/taxis/flights
* Assist Operations Coordinator and Planner on daily basis
* Assist with visa applications
* Assist with training course bookings
* Collate and issue check in details, transport arrangements etc Stand in for Operations Coordinator and Planner when required
* Provide administrative support to Operations Coordinator and Planner / Survey & Engineering department
Minimum Qualifications:
* Recognised Standard/Higher Grades
Experience:
* Experience working as a Document Controller in an office environment.
* Communication Skills
* Multi-Tasking
* Computer literate
* Ability to quickly understand and process instructions
* Flexibility
