Operations Engineer - Chemical Plant - Perth

About the Role:
The Client
A leading producer of speciality chemicals who are looking for an Operations Engineer to join their team, in this position you will be responsible for the execution and construction of a production facility for Lithium Hydroxide in Western Australia.
Requirements
* BS Degree in Chemical Engineering
* 5+ years experience in chemical operations as a process Engineer or Process Technology Engineer
* Experience in Statistical process control preferred
* Process controls experience preferred
* Start up/Commissioning experience
Recruiting for this position will commence shortly, with interviews to be conducted ASAP. This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with a global name in engineering
