About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Operations Excellence Authority, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Act as the UK Business Unit's Operations Technical Authority, where defined in the BMS, for example, in Operational Risk Assessments and Safety Cases.

Key operational focal point for quality control of Operational Risk Assessments and the case to operate RA's (CTO).

Provision of operations excellence advice, expertise and guidance to operated and non-operated production assets and new developments as required.

Screening new techniques, improvements, technical and non-technical innovation on behalf of the UK Business Unit in all production operations related areas.

Lead and pursue opportunities that can assist production operations on and offshore to improve performance - HSE, production, quality and cost.

Champion business improvement programmes across multiple technical and business disciplines in support of continually improving operations performance.

Ensuring Operations Competence (onshore and offshore) is set, trained, assessed and managed overall in accordance with Company expectations. This covers both Company and contracted personnel.

Leading production loss reporting / reduction efforts on behalf of the Operations Team, as focal point to drive improvements in operations efficiency and share learnings across the BU. Work with RE's, PE's and subsurface to ensure consistent and accurate production reporting. Own and drive the OE, PE DC metrics and reporting.

Key stakeholder in the control of change within the Operations Team, as required in the UKBU Management of Change Procedures. This includes assessment of key operations focussed contracted services.

Where appropriate, lead investigations into any operational incidents including, HSE incidents, production losses and high value lost time within the Operations Team.

Conduct audits of operated and non-operated assets from an operations excellence perspective.

Qualifications

Degree qualified in an Engineering or Technical discipline is essential.

Qualified to travel to UKCS offshore locations (MIST, BOSIET, FOET, UKCS Medical) essential.

Qualifications in a secondary technical discipline or engineering degree would be considered advantageous.

Skills / Experience / Knowledge

A strong operational background is essential with direct offshore leadership experience (UKCS experience preferred).

Previous Supervisory or Managerial experience essential (preferably in more than one discipline) including offshore installation(s).

Must be a proven leader with demonstrated experience in the creation and successful execution of change programmes.

Must have a proven ability to develop in a non-core discipline.

Must be able to effectively communicate and interact with a number of different stakeholders.

A working knowledge of UKCS HS&E Legislation is required.

A working knowledge in CMMS, Integrated Safe System of Work, Loss Management and reporting is essential.

Strong operational background, preferably including exposure to Production, Maintenance, Well Operations and Engineering Projects in the UKCS.

Proven successful track record at a leadership level, with emphasis on HSE, Continual Improvement and delivery of innovation in a technical environment.

