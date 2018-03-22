About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Operations Superintendent, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Being fully conversant with the contract, KPIs and business plan and taking an active lead in meetings to drive the onshore and offshore team towards success.

Regular contact with Head Office with regards fiscal, quality and environmental guidelines.



Qualifications & Experience

Degree in engineering or other relevant discipline

Considerable operations experience

Strong operations background, ideally in an offshore supervisory capacity

Management or supervisory background

Offshore certification such as BOSIET, MIST and medical (although this training can be provided)

Emergency Response Management

FPSO experience

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information

