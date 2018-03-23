Operations Superintendent

About the Role:

Strive to create a safe workplace and to protect the environment in compliance with health, safety and environmental regulations

Responsible for delivery of the asset business plan in terms of production volumes and lifting costs

Responsible for effective and successful management of the 90 day and 28 day Asset plans.

Contribute to the development of the field optimization strategy and the business planning process.

Creates the first draft Operations and Maintenance budget.

Maintains close liaison with Commercial Department to ensure compliance with all commercial agreements/JOA.

Responsible for understanding where production loss occurs and ensuring that recover/improvement plans are put in place. Recommend and, where authorised, carry out improvement initiatives.

Continually review, suggest and implement improvements in efficiency of production operations (including maintenance), through effective communication with other assets. Share and adopt best practices across the company and support and identify opportunities to enhance consistency and alignment between assets, where practicable.

Monitor the performance of relevant key contractors, and in-house support functions, developing highly positive and constructive relationships with key contacts.

Provide leadership, direction and coaching to onshore personnel to enhance levels of performance and competency.

Support recruitment, selection, training and competency programmes for onshore teams, to ensure the effective resourcing of field operations.

Work on a peer to peer relationship with OIM’s ensuring daily communication and mutual understanding of issues, mitigations and opportunities.

Ability to understand business plans and to relate them into day to day operations

Good understanding and awareness of commercial agreements and industry compliance requirements

Understanding and awareness of local area operating agreements

Good working knowledge and application of relevant UK industry regulations relating to the oil and gas industry

Sound working knowledge and demonstration of safe working practices

Familiar with quality processes and the application of continuous improvement tools desirable

Proven ability to interact effectively at all levels and encourage a team ethos across core crew and subcontractors

Highly effective relationship-builder internally and externally

Ability to work in a fast moving, customer focused environment whilst maintaining the highest ethical integrity.

NES Global Talent is currently looking for an Operations Superintendent with considerable experience of the oil and gas industry, predominantly gained in a production operations environment, for a 12 month contract based in Aberdeen. This role will predominantly be based onshore with the possibility of the odd trip offshore, and you will be required to deputise for the Operations Manager when he’s unavailable or for larger projects. We are also looking for someone who has significant experience within leadership roles and have an understanding of manned & unmanned sites, along with experience on start-up’s and shutdowns.Responsibilities & skills required:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.