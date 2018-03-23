About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Operations Superintendent, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Delivery of the asset business plan in terms of production volumes and lifting costs

Effective and successful management of the 90 day and 28 day Asset plans.

Represent and, when appropriate, stand in for the Operations Manager

Planning activities with key internal and external interfaces.

Contribute to the development of the field optimization strategy and the business planning process.

Creates the first draft Operations and Maintenance budget.

Make regular trips offshore to enhance communication and promote understanding of the field plan/annual goals.

Maintain close liaison with Commercial Department to ensure compliance with all commercial agreements/JOA.

Understanding where production loss occurs and ensuring that recover/improvement plans are put in place. Recommend and, where authorised, carry out improvement initiatives.

Continually review, suggest and implement improvements in efficiency of production operations (including maintenance), through effective communication with other assets. Share and adopt best practices across the company and support and identify opportunities to enhance consistency and alignment between assets, where practicable.

Monitor the performance of relevant key contractors, and in-house support functions, developing highly positive and constructive relationships with key contacts.

Provide leadership, direction and coaching to onshore personnel to enhance levels of performance and competency.

Support recruitment, selection, training and competency programmes for onshore teams, to ensure the effective resourcing of field operations.

Take ownership for the continuous development of personal and technical expertise and knowledge.

Work on a peer to peer relationship with OIM's ensuring daily communication and mutual understanding of issues, mitigations and opportunities.

Member of the Emergency Response team/ on call pager



Experience and skills

Considerable experience of the oil and gas industry, predominantly gained in a production operations environment

Must have experience with major start up/development project

Ability to understand business plans and to relate them into day to day operations

Good understanding and awareness of commercial agreements and industry compliance requirements

Understanding and awareness of local area operating agreements

Good working knowledge and application of relevant UK industry regulations relating to the oil and gas industry

Sound working knowledge and demonstration of safe working practices

Familiar with quality processes and the application of continuous improvement tools desirable

Proven ability to interact effectively at all levels and encourage a team ethos across core crew and subcontractors

Highly effective relationship-builder internally and externally

Ability to work in a fast moving, customer focused environment whilst maintaining the highest ethical integrity.

Ability to understand and react with diverse groups and operations

Computer literacy required on Windows based applications

Ability to seek solutions outside the norm and through other industries and initiatives.

Must be a strong team member whilst also having the ability to work independently

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917865









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.