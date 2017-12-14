Company
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Technician Jobs
626818
Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 10:45am
About the Role:
Job title: Operations Support Technician
Ref No: 2017-10116
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Dunlin
Duration: 3 Months 2/2 Rotation (with the view to extend)
WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Operation Support Technician for 3 Months duration.
Purpose / Role
* To operate and maintain all subsea and topside plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner under the direction of the Shift Supervisor and will include the role of Control Room Operator (CRO).
Key aims and objective
* To ensure operations support functions are delivered within safety guidelines and procedures. To act on the instruction of the Shift Supervisor
* To ensure assigned Maintenance activities are completed on time and for those assigned to the Control Room that all emergency response requirements are adhered to.
Prime responsibilities and duties
* Operate subsea and topsides process plant in support of Well abandonment or Make Safe operations, utilities and equipment in a safe and efficient manner
* Monitor and record plant conditions, bringing deviations or malfunctions to the attention of the Shift Supervisor
* Maintaining critical treatments and chemical supplies
* Prepare process plant and equipment for maintenance by applying specified isolations/venting etc
* Prior to start-up of any plant or equipment, inspect and confirm suitability to return to normal service
* Maintain own work area in a safe, clean and tidy condition
* Carry out process system sampling and sample testing as required
* Carry out regular inspections of the installation
* Perform Routine planned and corrective maintenance as directed by the Shift Supervisor.
* Carry out mechanical isolations, gas tests and work-site inspections
* Prepare critical handovers
* Carrying out emergency response duties
* General utilities duties/bunkering of diesel/water as instructed by Shift Supervisor or Control Room Operator
* Take part in Risk Assessment, trouble-shooting and fault-finding activities as requested by Shift Supervisor
* Additional responsibilities for those performing CRO function.
* Administrative functions with respect to control and issue of ISSOW
* Administrative duties associated with regulatory reporting. (example, discharge logs)
* Monitor Fire & Gas Panel and react to any alarms in line with ER procedures.
* Communicate with in field vessels on an as and when required basis.
* Monitor any process equipment that has fluids in it
* Monitor all running plant.
* Perform additional admin duties as directed by the Shift Supervisor.
Key internal interfaces
* Shift Supervisor
* OIM
* OSC Team Leader
* Health & Safety Advisor
* Discipline Technicians
* Well Services/Drilling Personnel
Key external interfaces
* Third party vendors
* Subcontractors
* Visitors
* Pipeline Operators (CRO)
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* Technical apprenticeship or process operators training scheme
* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level, with NVQ/SVQ Level 2, plus offshore process operations experience
* OR : in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer substantial experience and proven track record of consistently good performance in an offshore operations role, with significant experience of operating or maintaining a complex hydrocarbon producing facility
* Mandatory offshore certificates
* Capability to perform allocated emergency duties
Desirable:
* Formal assessment as competent to operate Dunlin operational plant.
* Mechanical, Electrical or Instrument Trade Qualification.
* Appropriate NVQ / SVQ certification Level 3
* (E, I, M or HC processing)
* Additional training in facility Fire & Gas, ESD and DCS systems
* Risk Assessment
* ISSOW
Experience
* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience
* Good knowledge of process and utility systems
* Good knowledge of the installation Fire & Gas and ESD system function and operation
* Fully familiar with the control of work system and other safety related procedures
* Computer literate
* Report writing skills
* Awareness of hydrocarbon hazards
* Good communication skills
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
* Ability to support decommissioning activities by providing and communicating local platform knowledge
* Motivated, eager to contribute to a safe and effective team operation of equipment
* Ability to work on own initiative and/or as part of a small bespoke multi-skilled team.
* Reliable and responsible, shows attention to detail
* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system
* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team; possible allocation to other projects
* Must comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System
