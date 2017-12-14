About the Role:

Job title: Operations Support Technician

Ref No: 2017-10116

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Dunlin

Duration: 3 Months 2/2 Rotation (with the view to extend)





WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Operation Support Technician for 3 Months duration.

Purpose / Role

* To operate and maintain all subsea and topside plant, utilities equipment and systems in a safe and efficient manner under the direction of the Shift Supervisor and will include the role of Control Room Operator (CRO).

Key aims and objective

* To ensure operations support functions are delivered within safety guidelines and procedures. To act on the instruction of the Shift Supervisor* To ensure assigned Maintenance activities are completed on time and for those assigned to the Control Room that all emergency response requirements are adhered to.

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Operate subsea and topsides process plant in support of Well abandonment or Make Safe operations, utilities and equipment in a safe and efficient manner* Monitor and record plant conditions, bringing deviations or malfunctions to the attention of the Shift Supervisor* Maintaining critical treatments and chemical supplies* Prepare process plant and equipment for maintenance by applying specified isolations/venting etc* Prior to start-up of any plant or equipment, inspect and confirm suitability to return to normal service* Maintain own work area in a safe, clean and tidy condition* Carry out process system sampling and sample testing as required* Carry out regular inspections of the installation* Perform Routine planned and corrective maintenance as directed by the Shift Supervisor.* Carry out mechanical isolations, gas tests and work-site inspections* Prepare critical handovers* Carrying out emergency response duties* General utilities duties/bunkering of diesel/water as instructed by Shift Supervisor or Control Room Operator* Take part in Risk Assessment, trouble-shooting and fault-finding activities as requested by Shift Supervisor* Additional responsibilities for those performing CRO function.* Administrative functions with respect to control and issue of ISSOW* Administrative duties associated with regulatory reporting. (example, discharge logs)* Monitor Fire & Gas Panel and react to any alarms in line with ER procedures.* Communicate with in field vessels on an as and when required basis.* Monitor any process equipment that has fluids in it* Monitor all running plant.* Perform additional admin duties as directed by the Shift Supervisor.

Key internal interfaces

* Shift Supervisor* OIM* OSC Team Leader* Health & Safety Advisor* Discipline Technicians* Well Services/Drilling Personnel

Key external interfaces

* Third party vendors* Subcontractors* Visitors* Pipeline Operators (CRO)

Qualifications/Training



Essential:

* Technical apprenticeship or process operators training scheme* OR : Technical qualification as process plant operator, ideally at HNC level, with NVQ/SVQ Level 2, plus offshore process operations experience* OR : in lieu of formal technical qualifications, candidate may offer substantial experience and proven track record of consistently good performance in an offshore operations role, with significant experience of operating or maintaining a complex hydrocarbon producing facility* Mandatory offshore certificates* Capability to perform allocated emergency duties

Desirable:

* Formal assessment as competent to operate Dunlin operational plant.* Mechanical, Electrical or Instrument Trade Qualification.* Appropriate NVQ / SVQ certification Level 3* (E, I, M or HC processing)* Additional training in facility Fire & Gas, ESD and DCS systems* Risk Assessment* ISSOW

Experience

* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience* Good knowledge of process and utility systems* Good knowledge of the installation Fire & Gas and ESD system function and operation* Fully familiar with the control of work system and other safety related procedures* Computer literate* Report writing skills* Awareness of hydrocarbon hazards* Good communication skills



Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

* Ability to support decommissioning activities by providing and communicating local platform knowledge* Motivated, eager to contribute to a safe and effective team operation of equipment* Ability to work on own initiative and/or as part of a small bespoke multi-skilled team.* Reliable and responsible, shows attention to detail* Willing to work offshore rota and shift system* Must be able to work flexibly as part of a team; possible allocation to other projects* Must comply with the requirements of the Company's and/or the Client's Safety Management System