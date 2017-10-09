Operations Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to be an integral part of the team at Dimlington Terminal where you will have responsibility for carrying out safe and efficient operational activities.

The successful candidate will work as part of an operations team to safely operate the terminal and prepare for maintenance activities within the operational and maintenance procedures, and to carry out site checks and report any inconsistencies to the Shift Team Leader. The position also requires the postholder to conduct the role of Performing Authority and Isolating Authority within the permit to work system, and to create and review Maintenance Preparation procedures and Process Operation procedures.

This position requires flexibility to operate outside plant and control room on a rotational basis. The role will operate on a 5 week, 12 hour shift, rotation pattern - days and nights.



Key responsibilities:



HSE Performance

? Demonstrate good safety behaviours at all times and stop all unsafe acts witnessed.

? As part of the operations team, deliver on a personal commitment to safety.

? Implement all relevant policies and procedures as defined within the Operating Management System.

? Actively participate in any incident investigations and assist the team on determining root cause.

? Deliver full compliance with the Operating Management System, Golden Rules and Site Safety Standards.



Production and Technical Integrity Performance

? Complete maintenance routines as defined in Maximo (Maintenance Management System) and ensure that maintenance routines are completed with the appropriate amount of detail.

? Contribute to production upset investigations to establish root cause for production deferrals.

? Supervise vendor contractors within production discipline.

? Prepare Work Control Certificate's and Isolation Control Certificates for vendor mobilisations and ensure that any spares required are ordered or available.

? Prepare plant for maintenance, including oil and gas freeing for containment breaks, and take all necessary steps to safely return the equipment to service.

? Watch-keeping duties logging key performance parameters of oil & gas production equipment and utilities equipment.

? Monitor well annuli pressure each shift and report on any anomalies.

? Start-up, shutdown and cycle wells as per the WOG (well operating guidelines).

? Ensure safe and remote operation of NUI platforms, using Process Operating Procedures.

? Ensure the NUI pre-manning procedure is followed by relaying to the NUI OIM safety critical information and platform status, prior to visit an installation.

? Monitor and operate NUI platforms, including subsea wells, remotely from the Dimlington Control Room

? Ensure good communication with the Gas-Coordinator(s) with regards to production forecast, well availabilities and potential.

? Ensure that work scope carried out by vendors is complete and that Maximo maintenance system is updated.

? Monitor the plant and ensure any defects noted are raised with the Production Supervisor.

? Act as a Performing Authority and Isolating Authority as required.

? Control isolations and permits as per the responsibilities of a Performing Authority and Isolating Authority.

? Implement operations and maintenance procedures, policies and safe working practices for your areas of responsibility.

? Update P&ID drawings & procedures for submission into document revision process.

? Ensure a clear and concise shift change handover.

? Actively participate in continuous improvement processes.

? Ensure jobs are raised in Maximo to address all known defects.

? Order all required materials and where appropriate feed the job into the plan

? Complete operational MPP's and GOC work packs to the standard required.





Experience

? We are looking for an individual who has completed a time served trade apprenticeship.

? Knowledge of the Oil & Gas or Petrochemical Industry

? Strong technical background qualified to a minimum of HNC or equivalent



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.