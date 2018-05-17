Operator/Lease Operator/Pumper

Company NES Global Talent Location Watford City Salary $35 to $35 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Operations Jobs Job ID 645197 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Responsible for well operations, gas lifted wells, ESP's, three phase separation, gas compression, control board operation, pipeline operation, minor maintenance of valve, pumps and rotating equipment and assisting the other operators and craft personnel in their duties. Prepares for and performs maintenance, taking readings, doing rounds, issuing work permits, following procedures, initiating work requests, writing procedures, and interfacing with support groups. Proactively monitors well and equipment performance, take appropriate action to maximize production. Works with support groups to optimize chemical pump rates based on production data (corrosion, paraffin, soap injection, etc.). Interfaces with Engineering for data gathering requests. Track test compression data. Conducts fluid levels with echo meter. Typically requires up to 3 years of experience. Entry level. Provides technical and/or administrative support. Demonstrates the ability to learn terminology, applications and standard procedures for performing the job function. Performs routine, basic office/field tasks using established procedures.



Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.