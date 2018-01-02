About the Role:

My client based in the London region is actively looking for a P6 Planner on an 18 Month contract basis to work on a major aviation infrastructure project. As the project will be focused on working on the baggage systems, it has been made very clear from my client that the ideal candidate must have experience working on different baggage handling projects throughout their career. Having experience within the airport/aviation industry is essential as well. The ideal candidate must be immediately available or on a very short notice, as my client will be looking to bring on the candidate as the right one comes onto the market.

Key Requirements:

* Baggage Experience* Airport/Aviation Experience* Tier 1 Contractors* Civil Engineering Background

Duration: 18 Months

Location: London

Rate: Negotiable

If you're interested, please let me know by sending confirmation of your interest.

Looking to interview the suitable candidate this week/next week.

