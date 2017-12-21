PACOptimisation Engineer - Norwich, UK

Company
About the Role:My client is a large international oil and gas company who are based in Rotterdam looking for a Process control engineer for a long term 12 month renewable contract.
My Client is searching a Process Control Engineer who:
Can provide Technical advise in forms of discipline reviews
Writing specifications and narratives
Knowledge on Yokogawa and other systems
Provide quality input to key review milestones such as Hazop, critical operations and support investigation activities
Provide support to resolve commissioning and operational problems with process control and automation equipment
Experience in field design engineering
Experience in maintenance activities
Maintain upgrade scripts and software customisation
Fully familiar with upstream production measurement and related engineering disciplines
Knowledge of SIL
Implement specific standards
If you feel you have relevant experience please feel free to apply
