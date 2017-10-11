Part-Time Accountant/Accounts Assistant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £14 to £14 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 618373 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an immediately available Part-Time Accountant (30 hours per week) that has experience of:



Preparing monthly management accounts - trial balance and P&L Accounts



Transactional Accounts such as processing & paying invoices and handling/banking cash.



We may look at splitting the two roles ie 15 hrs per week each



Likely start date 23rd October 2017 for an ongoing period.



Use of Sage Accounts



Minimum 3-4 years preparing management accounts as well as everyday invoice and cash processing.



