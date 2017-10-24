Part-Time Afternoons Receptionist

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary 
£8 to £9 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
619068
Posted on 
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 11:19am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

We are seeking an afternoons Receptionist based in Westhill on an initial 3 month duration but with likely extension onto long term.
Hours of work Mon-Fri 12.30 - 5, commencing as soon as possible.

Main duties:

Front desk meet & greet

Keeping Reception area tidy and well organised.

Dealing with couriers and deliveries.

Handle enquiries

Please note that due to the long term nature of the position it would only be suitable to candidates looking for a long term or staff P/T afternoons role.