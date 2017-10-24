Part-Time Afternoons Receptionist

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £8 to £9 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Administration Jobs Job ID 619068 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an afternoons Receptionist based in Westhill on an initial 3 month duration but with likely extension onto long term.

Hours of work Mon-Fri 12.30 - 5, commencing as soon as possible.



Main duties:



Front desk meet & greet



Keeping Reception area tidy and well organised.



Dealing with couriers and deliveries.



Handle enquiries



Please note that due to the long term nature of the position it would only be suitable to candidates looking for a long term or staff P/T afternoons role.