Part-Time Company Administrator

About the Role:

Our Oil & Gas Service Company client is seeking a PART-TIME Administrator / Document Controller to handle all general office and financial duties as well as the control of all incoming and outgoing documents. This will be an Aberdeen office based role, Mon-Fri basis (25 hours / week). Please note that this role has 3 distinct parts:

Financial - ability to process invoicing (payable and receivable) prepare ,monthly accounts.

Secretarial - support management team with arranging meetings, booking travel etc

Document Control - looking after technical documentation.

This is a contract to staff role and would suit candidates who are specifically seeking part-time hours for lifestyle reasons.

Key skills sought:

Previous office administration experience, supporting Management Team.

Processing and dealing with Invoices and Purchase Orders and Company Accounts (understanding up to Trial Balance)

Document Control Experience, preferably in Projects.

Duties to include:

* Answer telephone calls and give information to callers, take messages

* Basic accounting tasks: issuing invoices to clients, interpreting invoices from vendors and after payments following the filing procedure as instructed.

* Filing and uploading all issued and vendor's invoices in the ERP System.

* Carrying out vendor's qualifications processes and for clients.

* Compose, type, and distribute meeting notes, routine correspondence, and reports.

* Greet visitors and callers, handle their inquiries, and direct them to the appropriate persons according to their needs.

* Make copies of correspondence and other printed material.

* Open and distribute incoming mail and prepare outgoing mail.

* Schedule and confirm appointments for clients, customers, or supervisors.

* Set up and maintain paper and electronic filing systems for records, correspondence, and other material.

* Deal with other general office administration duties/services, e.g. liaising with service providers, organising delivery/collections, posting documents, ordering stationery, keeping the office well organised and tidy etc.

* Coordinate and book travel / accommodation for staff as and when required including liaison with letting agency and bills payments for company flats.

SECONDARY

* Documentation control and full management of Master Documents Register for projects

* Assist PM's and Sales coordinators to produce reports and other project related documentation.

* Assist with contract management and compile commercial documents as instructed

* Assist with commercial and technical proposals when required.

* Facilitate communication management between project personnel in remote business units.

Required Skills:

MUST HAVE:

* Excellent Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, etc.)

* Good Proficiency in the use of accountancy software with previous proven experience

* Good understanding of annual reports / Company accounts / Financial statements.

* Able to cope with load work peaks and be able to work without or very little supervision

PREFERABLE

* Previous experience of document control duties within O&G projects

