Part-Time SAP Purchasing Assistant

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced supply chain administrator with a strong working knowledge of SAP P16 / Blueprint to work Part-Time c 15-21 hours per week. Flexibility exists as to the working format of the hours eg 2 or 3 full days or 5 mornings/afternoons etc.

The role is expected to start in April 2018 and be an ongoing contract.

Duties will include:

Processing and control of POs and Invoices using SAP P16

Placing orders for equipment

Dealing with queries regarding Purchase Orders/Invoices

General departmental support using Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

Ideally you will be from a supply chain support background, with a strong working knowledge of SAP and specifically seeking P/T hours.

