About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting Opportunity to work for a household name in the engineering industry on a contract basis in Rugby. Initially 6 months but with a strong likelihood of being long-term.

The role could suit either somebody with experience in a commercial role within engineering or a graduate interested in a career in this field. Full training will be provided.



The Parts Quote Manager will be within the quoting team managing the Inquiry To Order (ITO) process and ensuring the timely delivery of quotations directly to the customer. You will work within the Power Conversion Parts & Repairs team to deliver quotes in response to customer queries across three sectors: Rotating Machines, Industry and Marine.



Accountabilities:



Own the day to day RFQ fulfilment process, receive and validate purchase orders, and pass them to the Order Fulfilment team:



* Receive and log Request for Quotations (RFQs) from customers.

* Identify the requested part, and provide quotations to customers using the standard Parts Book, pricing.

* Liaise with all stakeholders to ensure on time quote delivery, including Sourcing, Parts Definition team.

* Keep all information on your quotes up to date in the quote tool (SFDC) to ensure accurate financial forecasting.

* Raise workflows to create and update parts.

* Resolve customer issues.

* Receive and check Purchase Orders, and accurately transfer to OTR Team.



Ensure that the business complies with local guidelines and laws, and company policy:



* All checks are in place before quotes are issued (eg Nuclear, Finance, Sanctioned Countries)

* Pricing adheres to company pricing policy

* Hazardous materials quoted in accordance with UK legislation and that of the destination countries

* All Risk Passports are completed to company procedures



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* GCSE or equivalent in English / Maths

* Intermediate/Advanced user of Microsoft Office Excel

* User of Microsoft Office Word, PowerPoint & Outlook



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* A working background showing a progression of customer facing / quote management roles

* A working understanding of quote management and prioritisation

* Experience in preparation of quotation documentation and use of the relevant Terms and Conditions

* Knowledge of Industrial Electrical Equipment: - Rotating Machines, Variable Speed Drives or Automation parts

* Experience in SAP / SFDC to build and manage quotes and support finance & data reporting

* Customer focused in the provision of service



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

