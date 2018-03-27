About the Role:

The Role:

The position is responsible for collating the information required to prepare the quarterly and annual headcount and payroll forecasts along with the submission of monthly headcount reporting data to shareholders. The role also works closely with the other Payroll Analyst supporting the running of the monthly payroll for UK and expatriate employees through an outsourced payroll service provider, ensuring all statutory reporting is completed and filed and the HR system is kept up to date with accurate employee and contractor information.



Key Duties



* Prepare Annual Workforce Plan and monthly reforecasts through the year in accordance with Finance and Planning deadlines.

* Work with department Cost Centre Controllers and Asset Business Leads to ensure accurate headcount forecasting

* Provide support with Monthly Headcount Tracking Report and any ad hoc headcount reporting requests as required

* Collate and provide accurate monthly payroll information to the outsourced payroll service provider.

* Collaborate with outsourced payroll service provider and outsourced expat taxation advisor to ensure correct treatment of expatriate payroll and benefits through UK payroll.

* Process all statutory payments and legal withholding instructions.

* Ensure all payroll reports are generated and received by nominated recipients within the deadline each month.

* Collate and provide outsourced payroll provider with information for inclusion on P11D's and other year end tax related reports.

* Collate information for statutory reporting to be prepared, checked and filed.

* Related project work as required.

* Provide advice on payroll queries to employees and HR Team where appropriate

* Manage HR Management System (HRMS) data with New Starts, Promotions, Transfers and Leavers as well as any corresponding changes to the Performance Management module

* Administer joiners, leavers and changes as required in HRMS (PeopleNet)

* Systems expert for any support tickets that need raised in PeopleNet if any error messages/queries are raised by the wider team

* Assist Pension & Benefits Specialist with Private Medical Insurance and Employers Liability Insurance information requests and renewals process

* Provide on call support to Emergency Response rota

* Provide support to HR projects and other HR areas as and when required



Education Attainment & Accreditation



* Educated to Higher Level or equivalent

* Working towards professional Payroll Management qualification advantageous.



Professional Skills & Experience

* Technical knowledge of payroll and strong proficiency in Excel.

* Meta4 PeopleNet experience or similar HR Management System knowledge advantageous.

* Experience of UK and expatriate payrolls



Interpersonal Skills & Qualities



* Numerate, accurate, with strong attention to detail. Ability to be self-directed, work on own initiative, prioritise and work within tight deadlines.



The Company:

The O&G exploration and production company is based in Aberdeen and operates in the North Sea. It hasinterests in a large number of fields, the majority of which they operate, on the UK Continental Shelf with numerous offshore installations and one onshore terminal.



About Fircroft:

