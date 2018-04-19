About the Role:

An oil and gas midstream pipeline company is looking for a Payroll Analyst to join its Human Resources Team.

Responsibilities/Job Description:

* Perform the step by step time and payroll processes for two biweekly payrolls for unionized and non-unionized employees via SAP.

* Prepare reports from SAP to audit the payroll and reconcile payments, amounts and hours.

* Process the post payroll transactions - 3rd party payments, GL Posting and issue deposits.

* Research payroll and time inquiries, responding to these inquiries, document findings and resolution in Service Desk Plus.

* Maintain Excel spreadsheets with unique calculations so results can be loaded into SAP for processing.

* Adhere to Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) controls and audit the payroll activities.

Basic/Minimum Qualifications:

* Post-secondary degree/diploma or equivalent professional level of work experience.

* 3 years' experience in a payroll or payroll related field.

* Knowledge of payroll legislation and employment standards.

* Proficiency with query tool and spreadsheets.

* Strong research, multi-tasking and communication skills will be expected.

* Strong analytical skills with attention to detail.

* A self starter with ability to work with minimum direction in a team environment.

* Excellent customer service skills.

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

* Demonstrated ability to manage numerous and diverse work activities simultaneously while maintaining a strong sense of urgency required.

Desired Qualifications:

* Preferably post-secondary degree/diploma in a related field.

* Preferably 5 years experience in a payroll or payroll related field.

* SAP payroll and time experience.

* Payroll Compliance Practitioner (PCP) or Certified Payroll Manager (CPM) designation with the Canadian Payroll Association or working towards designation.

