About the Role:PDMS Administrator/Designer - Schiedam, The Netherlands
Start Date: ASAP
Duration: 12-month renewable contract
Rate: Negotiable hourly rate €
Leap29 is currently working with a multidisciplinary engineering firm, based in the Schiedam area of the Netherlands who now require PDMS Administrator/Designer to join the team.
You will be working for various clients in the Oil & Gas and Renewable market for greenfield as well as brownfield projects from conceptual studies until detailed design. As a Piping Designer you are responsible for the design of piping systems using 3D design tools, such as PDMS and / or Plant4D. You have to be capable to read P&ID's, PFD's, piping lay-outs, equipment drawings and piping specifications to translate this info into a proper piping design.
Responsibilities:
·Manage, optimize and resource the Multi-Disciplinary PDMS system including all additional sub packages (Draft, Isodraft, Paragon, Lexicon, etc.).
·Prepare and check PDMS project setup requirements and specifications in order to realize optimal design work;
·Prepare and check design documents in execution phase of the project
·Conform legislation and regulations, technical requirements and specifications of the customer, in order to realize optimal design work.
Requirements:
·MTS+ level (or bachelor degree) in mechanical engineering or similar plus 5 years' experience as PDMS Piping Designer;
·Work experience 5+ years, in oil and gas or renewable industry;
·Working experience with tools like PDMS and AutoCAD is a must;
·Preferably experience with tools like: Plant4D and Tekla (Pipe Support design);
·Knowledge about piping components and standards, such as ASME and EN codes;
·VCA and Bosiet certificate (preferred);
·Site survey experience is preferred;
·English (written and verbal), preferably Dutch as well.
