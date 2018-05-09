PDMS Piping Engineer- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company
Leap29
Location
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
642112
Posted on
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - 6:31am
About the Role:My Client is a large international consultancy based in Rotterdam who specialise in working on Offshore oil and gas projects. Due to recent projects being awarded they are currently searching a Piping Engineer who is able to work with a Dutch Client. The Piping Engineer will be required to be Dutch speaking as all documentation is Dutch.
The Piping Engineer will be required to have:
Design and make calculations
Prepares specifications and estimates
Support Designers
8+ years experience in Piping engineering
Experience in leading a team
Experience with AutoCad, Plant 3D and PDMS
Interpret stress analysis
Dutch fluency
The Piping Engineer will be required for a 12 month renewable contract to be based in Rotterdam to start quickly
Apply