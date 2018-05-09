PDMS Piping Engineer- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 642112 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a large international consultancy based in Rotterdam who specialise in working on Offshore oil and gas projects. Due to recent projects being awarded they are currently searching a Piping Engineer who is able to work with a Dutch Client. The Piping Engineer will be required to be Dutch speaking as all documentation is Dutch.



The Piping Engineer will be required to have:

Design and make calculations

Prepares specifications and estimates

Support Designers

8+ years experience in Piping engineering

Experience in leading a team

Experience with AutoCad, Plant 3D and PDMS

Interpret stress analysis

Dutch fluency



The Piping Engineer will be required for a 12 month renewable contract to be based in Rotterdam to start quickly

