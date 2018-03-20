About the Role:

WorleyParsons is recruiting for a Permit Author for an adhoc contract.

We are looking for a highly experienced candidate to join our offshore team.

Key elements of this role will be to deliver a high quality, consistent and competent construction permit author capability in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.

Job Title: Permit Author

Ref No: 2018-10830

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Clair Ridge



Key aims and objectives:

* Overall responsibility to the Work Coordinator for the creation of a safe control of work activities in accordance with these procedures within their area. This includes the creation of all Work Control Certificates (WCC)* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the WCC created are completed safely and to a high standard.* Ensure all WCC are in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Liaising closely with the Area Authority (AA) & Performing Authority (PA) when planning WCCs to ensure all the appropriate mechanical/ process/ electrical hazards and controls have been identified for that task* Ensuring that the appropriate level of risk assessment has been carried out for the task; i.e. Level 1 or Level 2 RA* Ensure that all documentation associated with the WCC is attached; including but not limited to: Isolation Control Certificates, marked up drawings or P&IDs, Task Risk Assessment, COSHH Manual Handling Certificate and electrical safety documents (Electrical Permit to Work, Sanction for Test, Limitation of Access)* To advise and support construction personnel on the installation/site to ensure a greater awareness and safer operation of the system* Provide support to trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline Risk Assessment Team.* Ensure applicable WCC is in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.* Ensure appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) is in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.

All candidates must have the following qualifications & certification:

* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent* WorleyParsons Mandatory Training (Induction, risk awareness etc)* Technical Qualification (NVQ / SVQ / C&G) in a appropriate trade background* BOSIET / Approved Offshore Medical* IT Literate (Excel / Word etc)

Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:

* Demonstrable experience in a similar role* Demonstrable trade background* Demonstrable understanding of the basic principles of PTW systems* Demonstrable understanding of O&G related HSE practices / procedures

Competencies:

* Ability to demonstrate understanding of HSE safe working practices and procedures and their implementation.* Ability to work to deadlines in an accurate consistent and structured manner.* Ability to work in a team environment and provide guidance to other team members* Ability to follow / comply with procedures and recognised working practices* Good understanding of project procedures and drawings* IT Literate in major software packages (Word / Excel)* Good understanding of the basic principles of PTW systems associated with ISSOW

About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:WOR).



