Permit Controller

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is recriuting 2x Permit Controllers to join our offshore Oil & Gas Delivery Operation on a short-term contract basis.

Role Overview

* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent construction permit control service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures* To support overall delivery of company goals and safety schedule* To ensure that all Permit To Work (P.T.W.) workscope is actioned in a safe and controlled manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Key Responsibilities

* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the (P.T.W.) workscope is completed safely and to a high standard* Ensure all (P.T.W.) workscopes are in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Provide support to trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline Risk Assessment Team* Ensure applicable Permit to Work (PTW) is in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner* Ensure appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) is in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner

Role Requirements

Qualifications/Training

* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent* WorleyParsons Mandatory Training (Induction, risk awareness etc)* Technical Qualification (NVQ / SVQ / C&G) in a appropriate trade background* BOSIET / Approved Offshore Medical* IT Literate (Excel / Word etc)

Experience

* Previous experience in a PTW issuer role* ISSOW experience* Demonstrable experience in a similar or supervisory role* Demonstrable trade background* Demonstrable understanding of the basic principles of PTW systems* Demonstrable understanding of O&G related HSE practices / procedures