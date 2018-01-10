About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Petroleum Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Managing resource and reserves progression in accordance with Company standards.

Subsurface communications with partners

Reservoir performance management, long term production forecasting, option identification and resource progression

Communication of subsurface risk and uncertainty to enable informed Area decisions.

Integration with other functions, especially Ops, Commercial and Wells

Support of Area Development Planning processes, and responsible for subsurface inputs to this

Evaluating and communicating export impact of 3rd party activities



Qualifications/Experience

Degree in engineering

Extensive relevant industry experience

Understanding of classical reservoir engineering and application to gas fields

Experience of Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management

Experience of Resource Management

Experienced user of Mbal/Prosper/Gap and Nexus

Good written and verbal communication skills

Experience of interfacing with partners and Regulatory Authorities

Experience with gas field developments and production occasional offshore trips may be required



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917703





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.